Ghost of ‘mother’ caught on camera at children’s party
The photo, taken at a first birthday party, were sent into the Toowoomba Ghost Chasers page by a reader in August.
At first glance, nothing seems amiss - but on closer inspection some people say they can see a ghostly spectre in the left hand corner of the image.
"(The) lady's mother passed away two years before," a post from the moderator reads.
"She never got to meet her grandchild and I believe she was there for the celebration."
Other people agreed in the comments section of the post.
"Yep it's her, I can feel it," one person wrote.
"Looks like a lady," another said.
"I shuddered, great pic," a third wrote.
