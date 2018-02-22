GHHP to look at releasing more information on harbour data

MYSTERIOUS: Professor Rolfe said more work needs to be done to understand mud crab population dynamics.

THE chair of the science panel behind the Gladstone Healthy Harbour Partnership Technical Report said he is open to making details of the data collection process publicly accessible.

"Basically anything we've collected that (belongs) to GHHP - we're open to looking to (releasing) it in the future," chair John Rolfe said.

His comments come after calls by local environmentalist Jan Arens for open access to information about the data collection processes relied on to compile the report.

Professor Rolfe said GHHP could not release some data as it was collected by other organisations but for data it did collect, he was willing to publish copies of the original data sheets.

The announcement follows further criticism of the technical report by Eric Perez, CEO of the Queensland Seafood Industry Association.

Mr Perez called the GHHP report card "a public relations document" and said "there's things happening in the harbour that people don't want to talk about".

He took issue with the suggestion in the report that over-fishing was the cause of a disparity in the ratio between male and female mud crabs.

Mud crabs were included for the first time in the GHHP monitoring program for 2016-2017 and researchers found a higher ratio of female to male mud crabs during monitoring.

Since only male crabs can be legally taken, the report said, the disparate ratio possibly reflected "fishing pressure".

Mr Perez said "more science was needed" to determine what was affecting the harbour's mud crab population.

"Mangrove habitats have been destroyed that's why there's so few mud crabs," he said.

Prof Rolfe said he agreed that the issues affecting the harbour's mud crabs needed more work.

"We deliberately said in the technical report (the data on mud crabs) was very preliminary and we don't really know the answers," he said.

"There's not a lot of data in Australia about what a healthy mud crab population looks like. It could be fishing pressure (affecting sex ratio) we don't know for sure."

Prof Rolfe said one indicator used for crabs was biomass but as yet "we don't have a benchmark, there's no other studies that have really detailed crab biomass".

He said over time, GHHP would develop that benchmark.

"We know the numbers of young fish tend to jump around from year to year - there's lots of natural variability," he said, adding mud crabs may be similar.