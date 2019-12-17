Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Work at Adani's Carmichael mine started earlier this year after it received environmental approvals.
Work at Adani's Carmichael mine started earlier this year after it received environmental approvals.
News

GHD confirms it is no longer working with Adani

Ashley Pillhofer
17th Dec 2019 12:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER months of targeted activism global engineering giant GHD has concluded its work with Adani on its Carmichael mine project.

Guardian Australia reported GHD's executive general manager Phil Duthie announced the firm's current contractual obligations with the mine had concluded in an email to staff.

PROTEST: Activists blocked access to Adani's Carmichael mine.
PROTEST: Activists blocked access to Adani's Carmichael mine.

The company has a long history with Adani and was its first project partner in Australia.

The Guardian reported GHD planned to transition away from fossil fuel clients.

In a company statement, GHD confirmed it was not responsible for the design, infrastructure or construction of the mine.

The announcement does not rule out the company partnering again with Adani.

"We will assess any future opportunities to work with Adani's businesses, which include renewable energy projects, if and when these opportunities arise," a company spokesman said.

"GHD recognises that ecological imperatives are steering the world towards a sustainable future. "

adani coal adani project ghd ghd protest stop adani
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two in hospital after crash in CBD

        premium_icon Two in hospital after crash in CBD

        News A MAN in his 80s and a woman in her 60s were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in the CBD this morning.

        IN COURT: 66 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 66 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        Santos fined $13k for causing ‘enviornmental nuisance’

        premium_icon Santos fined $13k for causing ‘enviornmental nuisance’

        Environment Santos fined after complaint lodged on flaring.

        Man injured after falling through ship’s open hatch

        premium_icon Man injured after falling through ship’s open hatch

        News RACQ Capricorn Rescue airlifted the patient from a cargo ship at Gladstone...