GetUp! targets Adani coal project in new campaign

TONY RAGGATT, Townsville Bulletin | 4th May 2017 6:21 AM
Mines Minister Anthony Lynham, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Adani's Jeyakumar Janakaraj. Photo Chris Lees / Daily Mercury
Mines Minister Anthony Lynham, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Adani's Jeyakumar Janakaraj. Photo Chris Lees / Daily Mercury Chris Lees

LEFT-wing activist group GetUp! has commissioned robot phone surveys in Queensland to ramp up its campaign against Adani's Carmichael coal project.

The polling has set pulses racing in political ranks with suggestions Labor ministers holding marginal Brisbane seats could be targeted over the Palaszczuk Government's support for the project.

The group last night confirmed it commissioned pollster Reachtel this week but denied it was "push polling" or was set to target Brisbane MPs including Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and Environment Minister Steve Miles.

Survey questions described Indian conglomerate Adani proposing the Carmichael coal, rail and port project in central Queensland as an "offshore mining company" and asked people if they supported dredging "the waters of the Great Barrier Reef" and providing Adani with a "taxpayer subsided loan".

Both Adani and rail operator Aurizon have applied for concessional loans from the Federal Government's Northern Australia Infrastrucutre Facility to develop a coal rail line to open the Galilee Basin coalfields.

"The Adani project is the number one issue for our members," GetUp!campaign director Sam Regester told the Bulletin.

"Labor has not been what we hoped they would be up to this point."

But Mr Regester denied they were about to pressure Labor MPs reliant on Green preferences.

He said they were only trying to find out what "the punters, the voters" thought.

"We are trying to find out what the people of Queensland think," Mr Regester said.

"The reason we did this is we genuinely want to know what people reckon."

While the State Labor Government has supported Adani, granting the Carmichael project critical infrastructure status and providing rights over underground water, the issue troubles high-ranking Cabinet ministers, particularly those aligned with the Left faction.

One source at GetUp! suggested they would target Environment Minister Steve Miles in the seat of Mount Coot-Tha.

Other Labor MPs seen as vulnerable include Kate Jones in Ashgrove, Grace Grace in Brisbane Central, Anthony Lynham in Stafford, Jacqui Trad in South Brisbane and Mark Bailey in Yeerongpilly.

LNP campaign director Lincoln Folo said he thought the GetUp! survey was push polling.

"From the survey I heard there's no doubt it's push polling designed to manufacture a result," Mr Folo said.

"It's campaigning at its worst."

Mr Folo claimed GetUp! were tyring to manufacture a result and further their campaign against Adani and fund raising.

"They are not local. It's easy for them to campaign against regional jobs in Queensland from the comfort of their offices in Sydney," Mr Folo said.

Meanwhile, Federal Resources Minister Matt Canavan rejected claims the Government was about to give Adani an unfair advantage and that opening the Galilee would impact the Hunter Valley coal mines and Port of Newcastle, as claimed by the port's part-owners The Infrastructure Fund.

Senator Canavan said Newcastle port and Bowen Basin rail network were built by the State and Federal Governments and that the Galilee Basin proponents were not receiving anything more than what had been provided in the Hunter Valley and Bowen Basin in the past.

"It's the Government's job to build infrastructure. That's why we put $5 billion (in the fund) to build infrastructure in the North," Senator Canavan said.

Queensland State Development, Natural Resources and Mines Minister Anthony Lynham said any funding for the rail project through the NAIF was a matter for the Federal Government and the proponents.

Topics:  adani coal mining getup

GetUp! targets Adani coal project in new campaign

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Adani's Jeyakumar Janakaraj. Photo Chris Lees / Daily Mercury

Labor ministers could be targeted in marginal seats

