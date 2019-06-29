Menu
CALL FOR FUNDING: Jack Churchward, 15, has been invited to compete at the World Roller Games in Barcelona, but time is running out to raise the funds.
CALL FOR FUNDING: Jack Churchward, 15, has been invited to compete at the World Roller Games in Barcelona, but time is running out to raise the funds.
'Getting there': Rider's fundraiser to compete in Spain

Mark Zita
by
29th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
A GLADSTONE teen needs your help to achieve his goal of participating in a top-level competition overseas.

Scooter rider Jack Churchward has been invited to compete in the World Roller Games in Barcelona, Spain, next month.

The 15-year-old would be the youngest pro competitor at the event and he is excited to be given this opportunity.

"I've been doing another (qualifying) competition to make the World Roller Games,” Jack said.

He had participated in five qualifiers and placed first, second and third in three of those matches.

Mother Niomi Churchward is very proud of her son's achievements.

"He came second in Australasia (in the under-14s) - he was one point off first,” MsChurchward said.

"This season he decided he'd challenge himself and put himself in the pro division.”

Jack was only invited to Barcelona at the end of May, giving the pair one month to organise the trip.

They have set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds to cover the costs of flights and accommodation in the Spanish city - but it wasn't without its setbacks.

"We're slowly getting there but it is hard,” Ms Churchward said.

The family has already conducted raffles and sausage sizzles to help Jack get to Barcelona.

In addition, another competitor was generous enough to agree to accompany him to the games.

To contribute, visit the campaign page at www.gofundme.com/f/help-me-get-to- barcelona-for-world-titles.

