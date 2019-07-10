Getting 'Hungry' for a change of Headspace

TEAM EFFORT: Travis Williams and William Kearney from CrossFit Escape, Rachel Donovan from Headspace Gladstone, Kate McDermott from Megan Leane Dietitian and Lee Hackney from Rio Tinto, 'Hungry Games' sponsor.

TEAM EFFORT: Travis Williams and William Kearney from CrossFit Escape, Rachel Donovan from Headspace Gladstone, Kate McDermott from Megan Leane Dietitian and Lee Hackney from Rio Tinto, 'Hungry Games' sponsor. Jessica Perkins

FOR anyone who wants to make changes to their physical and mental health, this could be the program for you.

Headspace Gladstone will run round two of its Hungry Games program.

Headspace Gladstone is operated by Roseberry Queensland.

Youth and community engagement leader for Headspace Gladstone, Rachel Donovan, said the aim was to increase the understanding of mental health and educate young people about how exercise and good nutrition contribute to maintaining good mental health.

"I think there is a lot of focus on physical health but not so much on mental health and how the two are very related,” Miss Donovan said.

The free program will include a nutrition, mental health and virtual reality session every Monday and a crossfit session on Tuesday and Thursday for eight weeks.

Miss Donovan said the use of virtual reality helped target young people in the "gaming community”.

"(It's) such a great way for young people, especially who are interested in gaming and don't spend as much time outdoors or exercising because of their gaming, it's a way to kind of implement both,” Miss Donovan said.

"To them it's a fun activity, but they don't realise that at the same time they're getting their heart rate up and exercising.

"We really want those young people who need that education to make a change in their life to increase their mental health and give them those skills to have a successful future.”

There are 15 places available and the program, sponsored by Rio Tinto Services Limited, will run from July 29 to September 20.

Applications are open until July 19.

For more information contact Rachel at Headspace Gladstone on 49031921.