GETTING HITCHED: COVID-19 rules can’t stop wedding

Megan Heymer and Gavin Howard will wed this Friday at Calliope after their Hamilton Island wedding could not go ahead due to the closure of the island.

A GLOBAL pandemic may have ruined two years of wedding planning for Megan Heymer, but that is not stopping her from marrying Gavin Howard this week.

The Calliope couple was due to tie the knot on Saturday, April 4 on Hamilton Island, but those plans were quashed by intensifying restrictions due to the COVID-19 crisis.

On Sunday, Hamilton Island - like many other Great Barrier Reef islands - closed to visitors until April 30.

Not willing to wait months to wed after a two-year engagement, Megan and Gavin will be getting married at Calliope with immediate family on Friday.

"The pubs and clubs are closed for six months … no one really knows how long this is going to go on for," she said.

"I said to Gavin, 'we have plans for baby number two' and that it would just ruin our future plans if we don't get married."

She said the new wedding plans, made with just four days notice, would not have been possible without the help of small Gladstone businesses.

"I organised the wedding in one day. I have my hair and nails booked and Gladstone Bridal has brought forward my final alteration which was meant to be on Friday," she said.

Other businesses involved in her new big day are Kandy Kouture, Sarah Lette Photography, Hair and Nail Room Calliope, Little Bloom room and Hair at Lou's and celebrant Judy Whicker.

"I can't thank Gladstone businesses enough for how they're just making it work for this Friday," Megan said.

"They're absolutely amazing. They've pulled through and if it wasn't for them I wouldn't be getting married."

Celebrant Ms Whicker said while she had 13 weddings postponed in just 48 hours, some couples did use it as an opportunity to change plans or elope instead.

She said it was a difficult time for all wedding businesses around Australia and the pandemic had caused mixed emotions for brides and grooms to be.

"Some of them have been devastated … they have their dresses, photographers and make-up already to go," she said.

"One photographer had nine postponed over the weekend … it's affecting the industry as a whole."