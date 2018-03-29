Getting away with murder for charity

Darryl Keyworth and Doug Tighe were a couple of the original authors of the early Sobservers.

Darryl Keyworth and Doug Tighe were a couple of the original authors of the early Sobservers. Mike Richards GLA280318OLDG

"BASICALLY, we got away with murder and raised a lot of money for charity doing it," he said.

That was how Darryl Keyworth described his days in the Port Curtis Apex club.

His mate, Doug Tighe, agreed.

"Back in '81 or '82 we decided to organise a stuntman to drive a Ford Cortina into MacFarlane Lagoon for charity. Can you imagine trying to get away with that these days?" he said.

Darryl laughs at the memory then recalls how things didn't quite go to plan as the driver was a bit too keen and took off before anyone was ready.

"We didn't bother with safety fences, firies or ambos back then, so the huge crowd was standing right next to the dirt ramp when the car hit it at about 90kmh," he said.

The car and driver soared over the water and disappeared into the murky depths watched by thousands, including the frogman in the boat we'd hired to keep an eye on him.

"Unfortunately, he hadn't quite finished putting all his equipment on, but luckily young Malcolm Irwin dived in and pulled the driver out of the car," Darryl said.

"Gee we raised some money that day!" Doug added.

The club used the money to build parks, bus shelters, picnic tables and other facilities around town.

"We built Miskin Park and put an old road roller on it for the kids to play on.

They worked hard and played harder.

"I can remember getting handcuffed to the Yacht Club bar one night, and there was another time when, no, better not tell you about that," Darryl said.

At this point Doug laughs as he recalls another interesting charity fundraising activity.

"We used to have mystery bus tours but I never went on any, apparently some of the things they got up to were a bit dodgy," said Doug.

"Good thing the bloke organising them was a copper eh?" Doug said.

There were many more memories, most of which will never make it to print.

Darryl said the club's scrapbook has gone missing but he has some notes and photos which he would like to put into a book one day.

"Apex was fun, it had a real family atmosphere and was good for the community, it's a shame it folded," he said.