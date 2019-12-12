ON SALE: Score cheap tickets for Reds' Gladstone match

Queensland Reds player Tate McDermott could be in action at Marley Brown Oval January 17

Queensland Reds player Tate McDermott could be in action at Marley Brown Oval January 17

RUGBY UNION: Tickets for the Super Rugby pre-season match between Queensland Reds and Melbourne Rebels on January 17 go on sale on Friday.

Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett with Queensland Reds player JP Smith at Marley Brown Oval.

There will be an early bird discount for grandstand tickets sold by December 30.

These tickets will cost $15 if purchased during the discount period and $20 if purchased afterwards.

New Red Speight enjoying fresh surrounds

Country class as the boys from the bush were back in town

General admission tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children and family passes (two adults, two children) are $35.

A limited number of corporate boxes are also available for purchase.

Accessible seating tickets are available via the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre box office.

Marley Brown Oval will host an action-packed day of rugby with four games.

Gates open at 12.30pm with the big game at 2.45pm.

Junior matches will start with the Under-12s at 12.40pm, U14s at 1.20pm as the curtain-raiser for the main game.

Action continues afterward with a game featuring Gladstone players to kick off at 5pm before gates close at 7pm.

Gladstone Regional Council will donate the revenue from ticket sales to the Gladstone Region Drought Appeal.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett expects plenty of interest to be shown towards the game.

"Rugby fans will have a keen eye on this game with both sides fine-tuning preparations ahead of the 2020 Super Rugby season beginning on January 31," Cr Burnett said.

"By purchasing a ticket not only are you supporting the Queensland Reds but also our local primary producers."

Tickets can be purchased online at gladstoneentertainment.com, in person by visiting the GECC box office or by phoning the box office on 4972 2822.