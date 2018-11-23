Get your pet a photo with Santa

OUR furry friends will have their time in the spotlight tomorrow as Christmas comes early at Feed Barn Gladstone.

Presented by Ride 4 Life Gladstone, Feed Barn will host a Christmas Pet Photos event tomorrow from 8am-2pm.

Mark Brookes from Ride 4 Life Gladstone is encouraging people to get there early.

"We'll have baby animals; chickens, piglets, guinea pigs. We'll have a stage set up so families can come and sit beside Santa and bring their pets up on stage and dress them up," he said.

"We'll have some reindeer antlers and even a few Santa shirts if people are wanting to put them on their animals for photos," he said.

A photographer will be on hand to take Santa pet photos at $10 per sitting including a digital photo and hard copy photos are an additional $5 each.

CUTE: 17-week-old Labrador puppy Indigo gets in the Christmas spirit. David Nielsen

But it won't all be about pets and pictures with vintage cars and bikes on display.

"The Gladstone Vintage and Classic Car Club are going to bring down a few of their cars down near the Pie World end of the Feed Barn," Mark said.

"We'll also have a couple of trikes from the Ulysses Motorcycle Club and sell some raffles tickets for the toy run they're doing on December 1.

"We've also networked to get a few sports bikes and Harley's down there for display...We can get some professional photos of their bikes done as well for that same cost."

Cold drinks, promotional items, giveaways and a sausage sizzle will also be available.

"We'll be getting the sausages from Kin Kora Meats, the bread from Clinton Park Bakery and we're going to be daring and put the onion on top - so come down and brave the onion," Mark said.

"They'll also be specials on the day from Denis and the crew at Feed Barn."

The event will help raise money and awareness for suicide prevention and bereavement training.

"It will start off our fundraiser for our suicide awareness ride Show and Shine which is happening on February 23 next year."

DETAILS

WHEN: Tomorrow 8am-2pm

WHERE: Feed Barn Gladstone - 11 Dawson Rd

WHO: Christmas Pet Photos with Santa

COST: $10 per sitting, $5 each additional photos.