Get your pawfect family Christmas photos

GRAB your pets, Tinygecko Photography has teamed up with Gladstone Animal Rescue Group for a Christmas photo shoot.

Group president Judy Whicker said the Santa Paws photos were part of a larger cat open day.

Ms Whicker said discounts would be on offer for cats and kittens because of the large number in the group's care.

She said money raised would enable the organisation to continue providing care to animals.

"It will certainly help with the hundred-odd animals we currently have in our care," Ms Whicker said.

"Every little bit helps."

Tinygecko photographer Renee Thurgood said Santa would make an appearance for the photos.

Ms Thurgood said photos were $20 and for every purchase $5 would go to Gladstone Animal Rescue Group.

Santa Paws photos is from 10am-1pm, November 24, at 17 Pams Crt.