Get your hands dirty at Joe Joseph Park today

TREE DAY: Bill Robertson Toyota dealer principal James Robertson, Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett, Olympian Libby Trickett, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Conservation Volunteers CQ manager Linda Fahle invite residents to attend Gladstone's National Tree Day event today. Jessica Perkins

THERE are almost 200 trees and shrubs ready to be planted at Joe Joseph Park today to help celebrate National Tree Day 2019.

The community event is co-hosted by Bill Robertson Toyota, Gladstone Regional Council and Conservation Volunteers Australia.

People that attend today will plant trees, grasses and sedges to add to last year's collection.

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett said there are many benefits from planting on the day which include supporting bank stability, protection from erosion, and providing habitat for local wildlife.

"This will be our third year planting at Joe Joseph Park for National Tree Day,” he said.

"The plants from previous years have been very successful”.

Gold Olympian Libby Trickett said she has supported National Tree Day for about five years and it was important to care of our environment.

"For me, it's awesome to come to Gladstone to encourage the community to get together to take care of our environment,” she said.

"There's something really empowering about being in nature and taking care of it”.

Trickett visited Rosella Park School and Clinton State School to participate in some garden planting activities as part of the Schools National Tree Day program on Friday.

The free community tree planting event will be held at Joe Joseph Park next to Lake Callemondah this morning from 9am.

All tools and plants will be supplied.

Other events include a sausage sizzle, games and other activities.