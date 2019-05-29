Get your frocks ready for a garden party

GET YOUR FROCKS OUT: The Garden Party fundraiser for Koolyangarra Kindergarten will be held at Bill Robertson Toyota next month.

GET YOUR FROCKS OUT: The Garden Party fundraiser for Koolyangarra Kindergarten will be held at Bill Robertson Toyota next month. Luka Kauzlaric

IT'S TIME to get out your stylish frocks for the annual Koolyangarra Garden Party on July 20 at Bill Robertson Toyota.

The party aims to raise funds for the Koolyangarra Kindergarten in Gladstone, which is a not-for-profit community service.

Vice-president and party co-ordinator Danielle Lindeberg said the funds from this year's party will go towards expansion.

"They're looking at expanding to have a full office space for our lovely teachers and teacher-aide staff,” Ms Lindeberg said.

"They are currently working in (a room) that's no bigger than a 3x3 room for their office.”

The enlargement would allow other people, including their treasurer and committee members, to access the staff room without disruption.

"We all have access to this office so it's a bit of a squishy space at the moment.”

The kindergarten is also looking to give students more outdoor space for them to explore.

"They're hoping to give the kids a few little areas to actually learn and play.”

There are currently 50 students enrolled at the kindergarten.

The garden party caters for both men and women and there will be fundraising prizes available on the day.

Ticket can be purchased this Saturday and cost $85 per person, with patrons being grouped in to tables of ten.

For more information, visit the Koolyangarra Garden Party Facebook event page.