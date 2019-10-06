Get your finances on track with free course

AS PART of 'Anti-Poverty Week 2019' The Salvation Army's Moneycare financial counselling and capability service is again holding a free information day to help people on the road to financial wellbeing.

The head of Moneycare, Tony Devlin, is encouraging anyone interested or needing help managing their finances to attend the Salvation Army at 198 Goondoon Street, Gladstone from 10.30 am - 12.30pm, Wednesday 16th October.

The Moneycare team will be available to chat about their services and answer any questions, as well as giveaways and a sausage sizzle with tea and coffee.

The Salvation Army is encouraging the community to reach out before hitting crisis point.

In 2018, around 130,000 people accessed Salvation Army financial assistance, with more than 16,000 receiving financial counselling. Among these, the most rapidly increasing groups were Australians aged 18 to 24, as well as 65 and over.

"Moneycare counsellors can help with a range of issues including money management and information on how to reduce debt," Mr Devlin said.

Mr Devlin says financial counsellors can provide options that are safer and more effective to risky forms of borrowing or going to commercial providers for help.

"Pay day loans, buy now pay later, and consumer leases (goods rental) are often acquired when people find themselves in financially vulnerable situations. However, these arrangements will usually only worsen the problem," Mr Devlin said.

"Moneycare financial counsellors can be powerful advocates. Not only can they help you address your current situation, they also can help you build longer term capability and resilience, so you can stay on top of your finances."

Moneycare will be holding more than 30 financial wellbeing expos around Australia, as part of Anti- Poverty Week. For more information or to contact The Salvation Army's free and confidential Moneycare service, please call 02 9633 5011 or visit salvos.org.au/moneycare to find your nearest service.