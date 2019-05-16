Menu
The cover for this weekend's Wedding Guide
News

Get your copy of our wedding guide at this Sunday's expo

Mark Zita
by
16th May 2019 6:00 PM

BE ON the lookout for The Observer's wedding guide at this Sunday's Wedding and Special Events Expo at the Gladstone Events Centre.

The event will be filled with exhibits from clothing boutiques, photographers, florists, decorators, stationery, celebrants and others.

Event co-ordinator Nicola Scurr said there would be other events at the expo to keep everyone entertained.

"There will also be prizes and giveaways on the day,” Ms Scurr said.

"We have a major raffle draw, which has over $2100 worth of prizes.”

For the budding brides-to-be there will be a bouquet-throwing competition where the winner will walk away with a $100 MV Party Hire voucher.

The event runs from 9am-1pm and $5 tickets can be bought on the day at the door.

Gladstone Observer

