Storms are predicted to hit Gladstone this afternoon
Get your brolly out, storms are predicted in coming hours

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
31st Dec 2019 1:40 PM
STORMS are predicted to hit Gladstone in coming hours, which might alter some New Year’s Eve festivities.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist David Crock said the storm currently on the radar would most likely stay offshore but there was a chance of another storm developing later in the afternoon.

“The storm will most likely travel north,” Mr Crock said.

“If you do get a storm, it won’t be a severe storm.”

Mr Crock said the storm would most likely last 10 to 20 minutes and would consist of rain and some thunder.

He said Bundaberg has seen 14mm of rain in the last hour but it is unlikely that amount of rain would reach Gladstone.

“That amount is probably on the upper-end of the rainfall we might expect from these storms,” he said.

“We’re not predicting large amounts of rain for the area.”

He said the wet weather could change some plans for New Year’s Eve festivities.

“Probably expect a few showers to hang around into the evening, and it will probably be pretty cloudy for any firework displays which might be happening tonight,” he said.

