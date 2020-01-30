Get your backside trackside for 2020 at Benaraby Drags

DRAGS: The Central Queensland Drag Racing Association has signed a 10-year sanctioning agreement with the Australian National Drag Racing Association (ANDRA).

“We are very excited to announce this new 10-year deal with the longest standing drag racing body in Australia and to play a role in supporting the growth of our beloved sport of drag racing,” CQDRA president, Mike Gawley, said on the ANDRA website.

“ANDRA has supported Benaraby Dragway since our inception and the entire racer base at Benaraby are already long-term ANDRA licence holders or obtain day licences at each event. “This decision gives our current racers stability in knowing that their licences will continue to be valid and that the people and procedures they have come to know will be unchanged for years to come.”

The 2019 Benaraby All Bike Drags were held at Benaraby Motorsports Complex. PICTURE: Matt Taylor

Gawley said communication with ANDRA has always been strong and positive and all of these elements will give CQDRA the confidence to commit to ANDRA long-term.

Benaraby Dragway will have a busy year, with a number of exciting events already announced and more to come, including a potential round of the national Summit Racing Equipment Sportsman Series later in the year.

“There is a lot going on this year already, from our Club Championship round one on February 22 to our annual All Bike event to our Come and Try Days … it is going to be a very busy year for us,” Gawley said.

“Something we are particularly passionate about is the Come and Try concept. These days are going to be a staple product for Benaraby in 2020.

“Being less about making money and more about growing the sport, these days invite the general public right out to the starting line and into the driver’s seat and because it is not a competitive environment, seasoned racers can give their time freely to new individuals in a relaxed, controlled and safe environment.”

The first of the come and try days will be on February 15 and then they will continue on March 14, May 16, June 13, September 12, October 24 and the final one on December 12.

Round two of the CQDRA Championship is on March 20 with the third round on April 10. The championship finals will be on November 27.

There’s an All Bikes event on July 31 and is the biggest of its type in Australia.

