Get trackside for Gladstone’s big race day

Camryn Austin and Leila Bailey at the Gladstone Cup Race Day in August last year.

ORGANISERS of Gladstone’s 2020 Cox Plate race day on Saturday say it will be like no other event the track has experienced.

Gladstone Turf Club president David Weinert said his organisation played an integral role in the social fabric of Gladstone.

“We just want everyone to get out to the track and enjoy the day,” Mr Weinert said.

Attendance limits mean 1200 people will be allowed entry to Ferguson Park on Saturday.

Mr Weinert said the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions meant the organisation of the event was easier to manoeuvre.

“Organisational meetings were able to be conducted in accordance with Racing Queensland’s COVID plan,” he said.

“Ticket sales are online only on our website, making it easier to track sales, with no tickets available at the gate on race day.”

Mr Weinert said, in what would be the club’s second meeting back since the COVID-19 hiatus, Cox Plate Day would give people the opportunity to see a live sporting event.

“It also gives the club the ability to earn some much needed revenue to keep the club functional,” he said.

Be sure to purchase a ticket and head down to Ferguson Park on Saturday with gates opening from 11am for an electric five-race local card.

TAB, bookmakers, bar and catering will be available.