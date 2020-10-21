Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Camryn Austin and Leila Bailey at the Gladstone Cup Race Day in August last year.
Camryn Austin and Leila Bailey at the Gladstone Cup Race Day in August last year.
News

Get trackside for Gladstone’s big race day

Jacobbe Mcbride
21st Oct 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ORGANISERS of Gladstone’s 2020 Cox Plate race day on Saturday say it will be like no other event the track has experienced.

Gladstone Turf Club president David Weinert said his organisation played an integral role in the social fabric of Gladstone.

Tamara Hofstetter, Tanika Fotheringham, Belinda Johansen, Kristian Irvin, Alesha Hayes, Arieke Grobler and Nicole Alison at the Gladstone Cup Race Day in August last year.
Tamara Hofstetter, Tanika Fotheringham, Belinda Johansen, Kristian Irvin, Alesha Hayes, Arieke Grobler and Nicole Alison at the Gladstone Cup Race Day in August last year.

“We just want everyone to get out to the track and enjoy the day,” Mr Weinert said.

Attendance limits mean 1200 people will be allowed entry to Ferguson Park on Saturday.

Mr Weinert said the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions meant the organisation of the event was easier to manoeuvre.

“Organisational meetings were able to be conducted in accordance with Racing Queensland’s COVID plan,” he said.

Dallas Brown, Greg Purdon, Ryan Pickles and Callum Granville at the Gladstone Cup Race Day in August last year.
Dallas Brown, Greg Purdon, Ryan Pickles and Callum Granville at the Gladstone Cup Race Day in August last year.

“Ticket sales are online only on our website, making it easier to track sales, with no tickets available at the gate on race day.”

Mr Weinert said, in what would be the club’s second meeting back since the COVID-19 hiatus, Cox Plate Day would give people the opportunity to see a live sporting event.

“It also gives the club the ability to earn some much needed revenue to keep the club functional,” he said.

Kayla Smith, Breanna Knight and Takara Raymond at the Gladstone Cup Race Day in August last year.
Kayla Smith, Breanna Knight and Takara Raymond at the Gladstone Cup Race Day in August last year.

Be sure to purchase a ticket and head down to Ferguson Park on Saturday with gates opening from 11am for an electric five-race local card.

TAB, bookmakers, bar and catering will be available.

gladstone turf club gladstone turf club reopening horse racing gladstone spring carnival
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Candidate’s dad involved in incident at Boyne booth

        Premium Content Candidate’s dad involved in incident at Boyne booth

        News A One Nation volunteer claims MP’s dad was involved in a physical altercation.

        • 21st Oct 2020 12:04 PM
        Men’s sheds can now apply for grants

        Premium Content Men’s sheds can now apply for grants

        News “Our local men’s sheds have become a focal point for the Flynn community.”

        • 21st Oct 2020 12:00 PM
        West Gladstone powerpole fire causes power outage

        Premium Content West Gladstone powerpole fire causes power outage

        News A POWERPOLE fire in West Gladstone last night was a reminder to residents storm...

        Crews called to South Gladstone vehicle fire

        Premium Content Crews called to South Gladstone vehicle fire

        News EMERGENCY services were called at 2.20am.