Travel Deal Tuesday: How to get to Europe for less than $350.

IF YOU'RE thinking of a big European holiday but you're put off by the cost - how does a flight to Greece or Germany for as low as $329 sound?

Scoot is selling ridiculously cheap flights to Athens from select Australian cities, and while we have seen plenty of cheap flight deals before - this one's an absolute steal.

Travellers keen to lap up this deal will need to fly out of Perth, but if Greece doesn't float your boat, the budget airline is also dropping bargain flights to Berlin with prices also starting from $329 from Perth.

Dubbed the "Melbourne Cup day sale", those flying from the east coast can also get involved, with fares from Gold Coast from just $399, while flights from Sydney and Melbourne will be going from just $349.

But be warned, because Scoot is a low-cost carrier - a subsidiary of top-rated airline Singapore Airlines - the fares don't include checked baggage and in-flight meals.

Also, it's a long way to travel with a budget airline, although reviews of Scoot's Australia-Europe flights are pretty positive.

But if you are looking for a seat with a little extra comfort, ScootPlus - the airline's take on business class - may be more to your liking.

Flights from Perth to Singapore start from just $359 (or $379 from Gold Coast; $439 from Sydney and Melbourne), with these upgraded tickets including 30kg checked baggage, 15kg hand luggage, a meal and drink, priority boarding and disembarkation, a wide comfy reclining leather seat with footrest, 30MB Wi-Fi and in-seat power.

The sale fares are for travel between November 6 and March 27, with some blackout periods over school holidays and event periods.

The sale will kick off from 1pm (AEDT) on Tuesday, November 5 and run until 2.59am (AEDT) on November 10.

Time for a trip to the Philippines? This may be your best time to book.

But if you're keen to keep an upcoming trip closer to home, Philippines budget airline Cebu Pacific has just launched its buy one seat, get one seat free offer.

So, you can basically book and get a seat for your mate as well for just $199 one-way (or $100 a person).

For the next 24 hours, simply book you and your mate a flight to the Philippine capital using the code "PLUSJUAN" and travel between June 1 - October 15, 2020 to redeem the offer.

Melburnians can score the flight from Melbourne to Manila from just $199 and from Sydney from just $219.

The seats will be snapped up quickly - so best to book now.