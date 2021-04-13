‘Get the police’: Man’s violent threat sparks fear

A man who threatened violence against another man while standing on a busy Gladstone road, faced court on Monday.

James Thomas Tams, 58, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to committing a public nuisance offence.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Tams’ case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On March 15, about 4pm, Tams stood on the road at Palm Dr, West Gladstone, yelling “f---”

and “c---” at a witness numerous times and words to the effect of “Get the police before I knock this bloke out”.

The witness responded: “No you won’t” to which Tams responded “Yeah I will”.

At 4.14pm police attended a disturbance on Palm Dr and spoke with witnesses who presented phone footage of the incident.

Police questioned Tams on the video and he stated he could not remember exactly what he said, only he had probably threatened to bash the other parties.

Tams was issued a notice to appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Mr Manthey fined Tams $600 and no conviction was recorded.

