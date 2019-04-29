Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland police have been forced to get between Senator Fraser Anning and a heckler at an Adani related press conference.
Queensland police have been forced to get between Senator Fraser Anning and a heckler at an Adani related press conference.
Politics

‘Get the f--- out’: Heckler targets Anning

by Patrick Billings
29th Apr 2019 3:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND police have been forced to get between Senator Fraser Anning and a heckler at an Adani related press conference.

The confrontation happened in the West End where the controversial Senator was with several of his Conservative National Party candidates.

Video on the Yelling At Racist Dogs Facebook page shows the plainclothes police stepping in between the man and Mr Anning.

The officers, who have been assigned to protect Mr Anning, were also at his media event in Gatton west of Brisbane yesterday.

Footage shows the man barrelling into a press conference to hurl abuse at the senator.

"What the f*** are you doing dog, get the f*** out of West End," the unidentified man said.

"Fifty f****** people died in Christchurch does that f****** mean anything to you, you f****** maggot."

Queensland police have been forced to get between Senator Fraser Anning and a heckler at an Adani related press conference.
Queensland police have been forced to get between Senator Fraser Anning and a heckler at an Adani related press conference.

Mr Anning can be heard responding "get going you filthy animal" as another party candidate joins in.

"Three hundred died in Sri Lanka, what did you say about it," Paul Taylor, who is number two on Mr Anning's Senate ticket, said.

"You are the prince of cowards."

Mr Anning drew international condemnation and a parliamentary censure when he said the Christchurch massacre - which left 50 Mosque worshippers dead - was the result of Muslim immigration to New Zealand.

The violence has seen Queensland Police attach a security detail to Mr Anning's recent public events.

editors picks federal election 2019 fraser anning

Top Stories

    Chef caught up in stolen boat fraud from 10 years ago

    premium_icon Chef caught up in stolen boat fraud from 10 years ago

    News A CALLIOPE woman who registered a stolen boat under her name has fronted court nearly 10 years after the offending.

    • 29th Apr 2019 3:07 PM
    Where to find vegan food in Gladstone

    premium_icon Where to find vegan food in Gladstone

    News Veganism is on the rise in the region

    • 29th Apr 2019 4:03 PM
    BREAKING: Man in his 50s taken to hospital after truck crash

    premium_icon BREAKING: Man in his 50s taken to hospital after truck crash

    News Emergency services are currently on their way to the scene.

    Former martial arts teacher claims attack was self defence

    premium_icon Former martial arts teacher claims attack was self defence

    News 'You don't simply get out of your car and bash somebody'