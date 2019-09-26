Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dance
Dance
News

Get the Beat: Full schedule, livestream

25th Sep 2019 1:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE national hip hop competition, Get the Beat, will be livestreamed from Caloundra on the Sunshine Coast to this site from Friday to Tuesday.

It's the first time we've livestreamed dance, but bearing in mind the number of parents who have contacted us about it, we expect to have many sets of interested eyes.

Here's the livestream schedule:

Friday, September 27: Hip hop solos from age 12 and all crews

Saturday, September 28: 12 & U and Open Age Group acts

Sunday, September 29: 6 & U and 10 & U Group Acts

Monday, September 30: 8 & U and 15 & U Group Acts + Senior & Pre Professional Champion Solos

Tuesday, October 1: Mini - Teen Champion Solos

caloundra get the beat livestream sunshine coast

Top Stories

    $500m Gladstone solar farm progressing

    premium_icon $500m Gladstone solar farm progressing

    News CONSTRUCTION won’t start this year but a proposed solar farm at Aldoga is progressing.

    Why Tannum was chosen for six new drum lines

    premium_icon Why Tannum was chosen for six new drum lines

    News Six of 17 new drum lines in Qld were placed at Tannum yesterday.

    Woman warned of jail time after $11 theft

    premium_icon Woman warned of jail time after $11 theft

    News A GLADSTONE woman has been warned she could go to jail if she adds another stealing...

    Event funds still open

    premium_icon Event funds still open

    News Events promoting community pride, boosting the economy and positively promoting the...