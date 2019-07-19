‘Get some facts’: Coach explodes

Trent Robinson took exceptions to questions about Angus Crichton (right)

ROOSTERS coach Trent Robinson has fired up over speculation suggesting Angus Crichton is unhappy at the club.

Crichton ditched the Rabbitohs for the Roosters in the off-season, joining the Chooks as a devastating edge runner.

But since his cross-town move, he has struggled to hit the high notes and is often being used off the bench, and more latterly as a middle forward from the interchange.

The schoolboy rugby union centre is being kept out of the Roosters' starting side by Mitch Aubusson, Boyd Cordner and Nat Butcher.

Robinson, however, says that Crichton's change of role is part of his development.

"I feel like Angus and I have talked about it," Robinson said.

"We wanted to work on some things in his game and I feel like he has played a really good role in that in the last month.

"You need to learn different parts to your game, so you develop into a certain style of a player. And then you can pick up things by going to other positions.

Crichton remains on the bench at the Roosters. Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"Angus going into the middle, he's going to learn some pretty critical things to be a backrower.

But then the questioning continued and one reporter suggested Crichton was unhappy. Robinson took exception.

"It's ridiculous, it's a silly question. He gets asked every week. I'm starting to get asked, it's silly questions." Robinson said.

"He answers that he's really happy, we're really happy with him and we're developing our game … You say you don't want to perpetuate that but you have.

"It is silly to be asked. He did something earlier in the week and about developing his game.

"Just because someone's not in the same position they want to be in, so therefore they're unhappy.

Crichton has been shifted into the middle by Robinson. Picture. Phil Hillyard

"That's pretty basic thinking. That's the whole thing about being a part of a team and a club is to develop a team and you as an individual and he's fighting hard and he's enjoying the contest of that.

"That's what he's said and that's the way we're feeling about it."

Asked where the constant speculation came from, Robinson turned to the assembled media and said: "From you guys! Because you change a guy in a position therefore someone's unhappy.

"You tell me one bit where he's unhappy or where he's been quoted.

"It's just not true. Either get some facts or stop asking, that's for you guys.

"Back it up with facts or stop asking, that's the reality of it and that's the way we feel about it. We'll continue to progress and coach that way."

