Get shopping! Town Proud is officially here

PROUD AS PUNCH: Gladstone Regional Council Councillors, APLNG and The Observer have officially launched Gladstone's Town proud campaign. Matt Taylor GLA230218TOWN

TODAY marks the official launch of The Observer's inaugural Town Proud campaign for 2018.

Gladstone is known for its hard working and resilient small businesses, which play a vital role in the region's proud history as well as its strong future.

The Observer, which has existed for over 150 years, knows too well the pride that comes with all the achievements associated with small business.

This campaign provides an opportunity to champion these local business and show our true colours.

In the end, it's this region's residents who benefit the most, with one lucky shopper set to win an extraordinary $10,000.

Town Proud is a campaign which encourages locals to shop locally before heading online or out of town.

Apart from the opportunity to win big, the campaign also connects residents and businesses, to boost the local economy and show the world what's great about the Gladstone Region.

The list of participating businesses has now been published, and shoppers are urged to support these locals, showing Gladstone that we have much to be proud of.

All you need to do is spend $5, grab an entry form and return it to The Observer by 4pm on Tuesday, March 27.

Then stay tuned when the winner is announced on March 29.

This is your opportunity to support and thank local businesses for all their hard work.

Meanwhile, don't forget to read great stories about proud and successful local businesses in The Observer, starting today, and check out extra content online.