Hot Rods for the Homeless will see classic and modern cars on show at the Gladstone Showgrounds 26 October 2019
News

Get revving for hot rods and music

SAM REYNOLDS, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
23rd Oct 2019 6:00 PM
HOT Rods for the Homeless is coming to Gladstone for the first time this Saturday.

It aims to be an enjoyable family event with a jumping castle, market stalls and a variety of cars on show.

Hot Rods for the Homeless CEO Rohan James Robertson said proceeds would go back to helping organisations in the local area assist the homeless.

Gladstone’s Roseberry House will be the beneficiary of the event and Mr Robertson said he hoped the day would be well supported by the community.

Local businesses have shown their support with prize sponsorships but Mr Robertson said businesses were still welcome to get involved.

After the car show, there will be a concert headlined by Tania Kernaghan.

For those wanting to show their cars, registration is $10.

The car show will start at 1pm with the concert to begin at 6pm.

