2017 Botanic to Bridge.
Whats On

Get ready to run at the annual Bridge to Botanic

Hannah Sbeghen
by
3rd May 2018 12:00 PM

GLADSTONE get your runners on and start stretching - the 2018 Botanic to Bridge is on the horizon

The ninth annual running event will be held on Sunday 19 August and will include a 3km and 8km running course.

All registration funds from the event are redirected back to the community through the major beneficiary and local schools.

The major community beneficiary is eligible to receive up to $20,000 to support a program or initiative which to help the community.

Past applicants included St Vincent de Paul Society, Roseberry Community Services, Exodus Tutorial Centre and Rosella Park school.

More than $350,000 has been invested into the community through the event.

Applications close Sunday 20 May.

    Local Partners