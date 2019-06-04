Get ready to enrol for kindergarten

LADY Gowrie Queensland has announced the opening of its kindergarten enrolments for 2020.

The organisation wanted to ensure parents knew which year their child could start kindergarten, and when they needed to enrol for that year.

Lady Gowrie Queensland's CEO Louise Jackson said confusion around what year a child should start kindergarten and when to enrol them was common.

"Your child must be at least four years of age by 30 June, if they want to start kindy in that year,” she said.

"If your child is born between 1 July 2015 until 30 June 2016, then you can enrol for the 2020 year.”

The Gladstone region's Lady Gowrie kindergartens include Birralee Kindergarten & Community Pre-School Association, Calliope Community Kindergarten, Kookaburra Creek Kindergarten, Koolyangarra Kindergarten and Tannum Sands Kindergarten.

Director and educational leader at Kookaburra Creek Kindergarten, Annette Mison, said it was important for parents to enrol their child in kindergarten education as it was where a child could develop social, emotional and communication skills.

"It encourages problem solving and critical thinking, and provides an environment where they can extend on their physical development,” she said.

"This is vital as it provides children with a strong foundational basis for their future education and learning.”

Parents are able to place their child's name on a waiting list before they are old enough to attend kindergarten.

Some kindergartens ask for this to be done as soon as possible to guarantee a place due to demand.

"Places are prioritised by the date the Waiting List Form was received,” Miss Mison said.

"To ensure children are able to be considered for a position at the Kindergarten in 2020, parents would need to get Waiting List Forms in as soon as possible.”

Parents can also access the online "kindy calculator” on the Early Years Count website that provides a clear indication of what year your child needs to be enrolled for Kindy, Prep and Year 1.