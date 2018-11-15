Menu
Get ready for the Christmas Lights showcase

Mark Zita
by
15th Nov 2018 4:00 PM

CALLING all Christmas light enthusiasts, we want you for our annual Christmas Lights list, sponsored by Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd.

Join in the fun and register your Christmas lights display address to appear in The Observer for everyone to come and enjoy.

This year's Christmas Lights display listings will appear in the paper on December 15, 18, 22 and 24.

Last year, the list featured over 100 participating households, stretching from Calliope to Tannum Sands.

If you're keen, visit our Facebook page for details or you can email your name, address and phone number to newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au.

christmas lights map gladstone region ken o'dowd
Gladstone Observer

