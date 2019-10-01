Get ready for River Glow

FUN RUN: River Glow at Gladstone marina Parklands in support of the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

FUN RUN: River Glow at Gladstone marina Parklands in support of the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

GRAB your glow paint and running shoes because River Glow Gladstone returns on October 26.

This glowing fun run for all ages is coming back to Gladstone for the second time, with participation numbers expected to exceed previous years.

It will be followed by food, drinks and disco tunes until 8pm.

Before the run, there will be a free RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service Gladstone Community Open Day, presented by Australia Pacific LNG downstream operator, Conoco Phillips, at Gladstone Ports Corporation Marina Parklands from 2pm to 5pm.

There will be photos with the helicopter and crew, face painting, fun activities for the kids and a sausage sizzle. All proceeds from the event will go directly to the operating costs of the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service, which remains a free service to the people of Central Queensland in their most dire times.

To secure your spot or for more information, head to chrs.org.au to register.

Be sure to stay up-to-date on our Facebook page, River Glow Gladstone.

To secure your spot or for more information head to chrs.org.au to register.

Be sure to stay up to date on our Facebook page, River Glow Gladstone