Get ready for a big season of exhibitions at GRAGM

BEHIND THE SCENES: Curator Jo Duke adjusts a uniform during the installation of War at Sea - The Navy in WWI. E Korotkaia

JOIN Mayor Matt Burnett, for the official launch of autumn exhibitions, from 6pm tomorrow at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum.

The new season includes seven new exhibitions.

Photographers of the Gladstone Region have captured the spirit of Central Queensland's lifestyle, people and environment during the 16th annual Intercity Images photographic exchange between Gladstone region residents and Saiki City, Japan.

During the launch, Wendy Marsh, president of the Gladstone Saiki Sister City Advisory Committee, will announce the 30 selected images to be sent to Saiki, for display in June.

Celebrating 70 Years of the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race shares stories of the sailing event charted for vessels to travel 308 nautical miles north, along the coastline, from Shorncliffe to Gladstone.

Local Medical History explores Gladstone's medical past, including what a trip to the dentist might have looked like in the 1920s. Read about different diseases, treatments and cures.

Both exhibits feature images and memorabilia from the Gallery & Museum collection, as well as items generously on loan from the community.

Featuring 376 colourful and imaginative works, Celebrate Australia continues until Saturday, March 31, before touring to the Boyne Tannum Community Centre.

Shackleton: Escape from Antarctica and War at Sea - the Navy in WWI, have been developed by the Australian National Maritime Museum.

Walk in the footsteps of Antarctic explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton and discover his epic voyage of survival.

War at Sea - the Navy in WWI features experiences of Australian sailors, largely overshadowed by stories of soldiers on the Western Front or at Gallipoli. The exhibition tells incredible stories of bravery and sacrifice amidst the drudgery of life at sea, patrolling, blockading and escorting troopships.

When Gladstone local and mother of two, Mareika Holmes (Chauntler), was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 she felt compelled to share her story. Goddess Mareika explores her emotional, physical and spiritual journey from diagnosis to treatment and has contributed to Mareika's emotional healing.

To RSVP for the official launch phone 4976 6766, email gragm@ gladstone.qld.gov.au or visit gragm.qld.gov.au