Get ready for a battle of fishing clubs in Agnes Water

Fishing clubs across Queensland will congregate in Agnes Water for the state fishing titles. Scott Powick

GET your tackle box and reel ready, Agnes Water will play host to this year's Queensland Fishing Titles in September.

The biennial event started in 1996, with the Discovery Coast holding it three times in that period.

Queensland Amateur Fishing Clubs Association secretary Pamela Crone said more than 100 people were expected for the event.

"People will get together (and catch up) on Saturday before the start (of the event),” Ms Crone said.

Most of the activities will be held at the Discovery Coast Sport and Recreation Centre.

The first half of the week-long competition will test anglers' skills in a variety of events, including reel accuracy and casting distance.

While in the second half, anglers are tasked to catch the best fish from freshwater, estuaries and rock/beach locations nearby.

"That's all scored - and each event has an individual champion and overall champion,” Ms Crone said.

Teams will be also awarded prizes in each category.

Fish caught during the event are judged on weight and size that are within Department of Fishing legal requirements.

"(They are awarded) one point per fish they catch and 10 points per kilo,” Ms Crone said.

However, it's not all about fishing with plenty of activities planned for non-fishers who have come up to the Discovery Coast with family.

"We have a social program running alongside the fishing,” she said.

Visiting anglers will also take in the sights in the region including LARC tours in 1770 and the Bundaberg Rum Distillery.

For those wanting to take part at the event, competitors must be a member of an approved fishing club.

The titles will be held between September 7-14. Contact the Queensland Amateur Fishing Clubs Association on its Facebook page for more.