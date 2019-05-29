Menu
Circus performer, Chantel Rodriguez. Burton's Circus. February 2019
Get ready as the circus has rolled in to town

29th May 2019
THE CIRCUS is back in town for this weekend.

Burton's Circus has set up their big tent at the Gladstone Showgrounds and will conduct its first show tonight.

One major attraction of the circus is the Double Wheel of Destiny, which involves two gymnasts in a revolving 'pendulum-like' tower performing death-defying stunts.

As speed of the pendulum increases, the stunts become more captivating and gravity-defying.

There will be other gymnastics performances on the night and for the children, clowns will be doing their funny business to entertain the crowds.

The show will also feature camels, horses and miniature donkeys.

Tickets start from $35 for adults and $25 for children aged between 3-15.

Family passes for two adults and two children are also available and start from $110.

Bookings for people requiring wheelchairs must be made in person at the box office or by phone.

The final show for the circus will be on Sunday June 2.

For more information and session times, visit www.burtoncircus.com or call 0435996386.

