30 tax-free Gladstone-based jobs up for grabs right now

Tegan Annett
1st Dec 2016 3:47 PM

THE Gladstone Army Reserves are offering a new way for residents to serve the community, and earn a decent wage.

As part of a "massive recruitment drive" they are offering 30 accelerated training opportunities.

Gladstone soldiers being trained on the new EF88 service rifle with grenade launcher attachment.
The trainees start on about $100 a day, which increases as the recruits gain more qualifications.

To be eligible for the fully-paid course, recruits have to be able to do 45 sit-ups, 15 push-ups for men, eight push-ups for women, and run 7.5 in a beep test.

Officer Commanding C Company major Ed Dahlheimer said there had been more interest in the Gladstone Army Reserves as industry work wound down in the region.

Gladstone and Rockhampton soldiers clearing fallen trees near Glenmore State High School after T.C. Marcia last year.
"I've been here in Gladstone for quite a while so I have seen a couple of these "downturns"," Mr Dahlheimer said.

"When these downturns happen the defence force becomes a more viable option, people have the time to spare, and they can commit to it.

"It's a good opportunity, people can use the army to develop their skills and improve their resume too, or it can provide ongoing jobs."

Soldiers from 31/42 RQR loading onto a CH-47 Chinook for Air Mobile Operations during Ex Brolga Run in Townsville in October.
"Those who are accepted will do the five months of training, on full time, tax free pay, then once they're completed they'll revert back to the normal military, which will be part time."

Mr Dahlheimer said people should apply now to be ready for the February 28 training start date.

The positions are part of central Queensland's 31/42 RQR.

Soldiers from Gladstone, Rockhampton and Mackay who responded to the T.C. Marcia call out.
The full-time positions are for five to six months, with the option of continuing part-time once completed.

To end the course recruits complete Exercise Hamel, which WO Trevorrow.

The course:

- March 1 - Recruits arrived a Lavarack Barracks to commence pre-reserve recruit training in preparation for Kapooka.

- March 9 - Recruits depart to Kapooka

- April 15 - Recruits complete training at Kapooka

- April 15 - Recruits either take unpaid leave or report back to regional locations

- April 27 - Recruits commence pre-COM/MOD 2 (reserve infantry) training

- May 5 - Recruits depart to Brisbane to QLD University Regiment for CAM/MOPD 2 training

- May 6 - Recruits commence CAM

- May 20 - Recruits commence MOD 2

- June 4 - Recruits complete MOD 2 and take unpaid leave or parade in regional locations

- June 12 - 343-2s (qualified rifleman) report to their respective Regional Company Headquarters and commence parading

- July 1- Battle Prep for Exercise Hamel - concentrate in Townsville or Rockhampton

- July 8 - 2017 Deploy to Exercise Hamel

- July 23 - Exercise Hamel complete, qualified rifleman fall into 31/42 RQR training cycle

To enquire about joining the Army Reserve phone 131 901 or visit www.defence.gov.au.

Topics:  army recruit army reserve defence force gladstone jobs jobs

