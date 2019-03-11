Get outside with Parks Week activities

The gardens are growing at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

PARKS Week 2019 continues in the Gladstone region this week with activities taking place through to Saturday.

Parks Week involves hundreds of organisations across Australia and New Zealand holding events to celebrate the vital role parks play in creating liveable cities and thriving communities.

Activities include:

Seniors Garden Walk and Morning Tea, today 10-11am at Savour the Flavour cafe, Tondoon Botanic Gardens. Cost $8.

This guided tour shows off the collection of tropical, sub-tropical and dry rainforests from the Port Curtis region and far north Queensland.

Canoe Point Botanic Walk, tomorrow 9-11am. Free.

Guided tour with Tondoon Botanic Gardens curator Brent Braddick and the conservation team, learning about the flora and fauna hidden away at Canoe Point Reserve.

Cooking Class, Wednesday 10-11.30am at | Arboretum Shelter, Tondoon Botanic Gardens. Free.

Learn to cook exotic dishes. Savour the Flavour will teach you tips and tricks.

Live @ The Park and Pop Up Picnic, Wednesday 11.30am-2.30pm, Air Sea Rescue Park, 1770. Free.

Sit back and relax listening to the region's best artists.

Live @ The Park, Friday 11.30am-2.30pm, Lions Park, Gladstone. Free.

Afternoon of live entertainment featuring talented locals.

Creatures of the Night, Friday 6-8pm, Savour the Flavour cafe. $15 Adults, $5 Under 11s (bookings required).

Guided Creatures of the Night Tour, exploring the habitat of nocturnal animals. Supper included.

Family Bush Tucker Tour and Taste, Saturday 10-11am, Savour the Flavour cafe. $8 Adults, $5 U11s (bookings required).

Guided tour of the Gardens learning about its native flora and fauna. The tour will be followed by an introductory bush tucker taster session.

Bray Park Skate Park Official Opening, Saturday 4-6pm, Bray Park, Boyne Island. Free.

Free scooter and skateboard workshops, live entertainment, prizes, free food and more.

Moonlight Movies, Saturday 6.30pm, Bray Park. Free.

Screening of Mamma Mia 2.