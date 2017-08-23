Get out there Gladstone: Multicultural week starts on Thursday

FLAVOUR TREAT: Multicultural Week is an opportunity to share different cultures.

WHETHER it's through the food we eat, the music we dance to, or the way we have fun, Multicultural Week gives us all the opportunity to experience and celebrate the diversity of cultures in the Gladstone region.

Multicultural Week, organised by Gladstone Multicultural Association Inc and supported by many local businesses and community groups culminates in the Multicultural Festival on Sunday September 3.

The festival, funded by the State Government, Gladstone Regional Council and private sponsors, shows services and provides a platform for people to share cultures.

It takes almost a full year to organise GMAI treasurer and festival co-ordinator Peter O'Dwyer said.

But it's well worth the effort, as it "shows the Gladstone community what is actually in Gladstone as well as celebrating multi- culturalism”, Mr O'Dwyer said.

This year's festival has two stages at the Marina Parklands that will include Irish dancing, belly dancing, bush poetry and country music.

As well as the live entertainment, there will be rides and plenty of food.

"We have over 76 different nationalities in Gladstone (and) they are all on board (with Multicultural Week),” Mr O'Dwyer said.

The wider Multicultural Week, starting on Thursday, has local business and community groups offer a range of activities and experiences including playing darts and learning about your ancestry.

The Gladstone Library is offering story-telling events, and the Fresh Fix Cafe will present an "Indian Food Experience” on Friday, September 1.

See over the page for a full list of what's on in the region.

Altogether there are 27 different activities on offer across the Gladstone region, Mr O'Dwyer says.

He hoped Multicultural Week and the festival would help bring together people of different cultures.

"If we can only listen to each other we'd have a better understanding of each other,” he said.