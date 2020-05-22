Gladstone weather could break 20-year record

CHILL: Cold weather is headed for Gladstone over the next few days.

GLADSTONE could brace for its coldest May day on record on Saturday as bitter southerly winds, cloud and rain will keep a lid on temperatures.

The port city is forecast to reach 14 degrees and the Bureau of Meteorology's Shane Kennedy said a 20-year record could be broken.

"On May 30, 2000, Gladstone's temperature reached just 16.7 degrees and there's a good chance that that will be broken," Mr Kennedy said.

An upper-lever trough, a northwest cloud band, rain and southerly winds are the ingredients that will keep Gladstone frigid.

SLIPPERY WHEN WET: Motorists are advised to drive to weather conditions on Saturday. PICTURE: Murray Ware

Gladstone's coldest ever day was on June 21, 2007, when the maximum plummeted to just 12.7 degrees.

Mr Kennedy said the chance of that record being broken was small.

Saturday will be wet as well with weather more common in Melbourne and Adelaide at this time of the year.

"The rain will be focused more further north, but Gladstone should see falls somewhere between 10mm and 20mm for Saturday," Mr Kennedy said.

The lower cumulus cloud over the ranges is from an onshore southeasterly airstream. But the hills around Gladstone are expected to be shrouded in cloud and mist on Saturday. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

"It should start at around dawn and clear off very early on Sunday morning or later on Saturday evening."

Below-average temps will continue for a couple more days before warmer weather arrives later in the week.

