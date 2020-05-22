Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHILL: Cold weather is headed for Gladstone over the next few days.
CHILL: Cold weather is headed for Gladstone over the next few days.
News

Gladstone weather could break 20-year record

NICK KOSSATCH
22nd May 2020 10:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE could brace for its coldest May day on record on Saturday as bitter southerly winds, cloud and rain will keep a lid on temperatures.

The port city is forecast to reach 14 degrees and the Bureau of Meteorology's Shane Kennedy said a 20-year record could be broken.

"On May 30, 2000, Gladstone's temperature reached just 16.7 degrees and there's a good chance that that will be broken," Mr Kennedy said.

An upper-lever trough, a northwest cloud band, rain and southerly winds are the ingredients that will keep Gladstone frigid.

SLIPPERY WHEN WET: Motorists are advised to drive to weather conditions on Saturday. PICTURE: Murray Ware
SLIPPERY WHEN WET: Motorists are advised to drive to weather conditions on Saturday. PICTURE: Murray Ware

Gladstone's coldest ever day was on June 21, 2007, when the maximum plummeted to just 12.7 degrees.

Mr Kennedy said the chance of that record being broken was small.

Saturday will be wet as well with weather more common in Melbourne and Adelaide at this time of the year.

"The rain will be focused more further north, but Gladstone should see falls somewhere between 10mm and 20mm for Saturday," Mr Kennedy said.

The lower cumulus cloud over the ranges is from an onshore southeasterly airstream. But the hills around Gladstone are expected to be shrouded in cloud and mist on Saturday. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch
The lower cumulus cloud over the ranges is from an onshore southeasterly airstream. But the hills around Gladstone are expected to be shrouded in cloud and mist on Saturday. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

"It should start at around dawn and clear off very early on Sunday morning or later on Saturday evening."

Below-average temps will continue for a couple more days before warmer weather arrives later in the week.

RELATED STORY: UPDATED: Get your brolly out, rain is on the cards

RELATED STORY: Autumnal shift in Gladstone weather

bureau of meteorology coronavirusgladstone gladstone weather queensland cold weather rainfall radar weatherman
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 8 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 8 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, May 22.

        Decade of development: Pipeline of energy projects for CQ

        premium_icon Decade of development: Pipeline of energy projects for CQ

        News Investment in renewable energy projects expected to ‘inject millions’ into the...

        ‘Stem the bleeding’: Ferries wait for restrictions to lift

        premium_icon ‘Stem the bleeding’: Ferries wait for restrictions to lift

        News Curtis Ferry Services has cut back operations due to a lack of passengers, while...

        Government gives $44.8m to essential health services

        premium_icon Government gives $44.8m to essential health services

        News Funds will provide positive health outcomes for many locals, says Flynn MP Ken...