'Get out from behind their desks': Spat over funding for Gladstone

MATT HARRIS
| 11th May 2017 7:24 AM Updated: 7:27 AM
Stacey McNab shows Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett the damage to her property at Bororen from Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie
Stacey McNab shows Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett the damage to her property at Bororen from Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie

MEMBER for Burnett, Stephen Bennett has expressed his disappointment in the Queensland Government's lack of urgency in activating disaster relief funding for flood-affected areas around the Gladstone region.

The Liberal National Party member, whose electorate covers locations inside the boundaries of the Gladstone Regional Council such as Bororen, Miriam Vale and Agnes Water, says he has written twice to the Minister for Communities, Shannon Fentiman, to highlight the urgency of activating disaster relief funding in the GRC area, but to date has been ignored.

This comes after the significant rain event in late March which the Gladstone region experienced as a result of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

"The problem is these decisions are being made by people in the city, who haven't got a clue what is happening out in the regions and haven't bothered to get out from behind their desks to investigate first-hand the impact the recent significant weather events have had on these communities," Mr Bennett said.

"I've been out and visited farms in Bororen and seen first-hand the devastation and extensive damage that has cut through areas.

"Without this critical assistance, I fear for the livelihoods of many primary producers and residents."

Mr Burnett said it wasn't just farms which have been negatively impacted by the weather event, but small businesses and tourism operators have also been indirectly impacted.

"While Agnes Water escaped major damage from the weather event, I'm hearing that the community has seen a decline in tourism numbers," he said.

Ms Fentiman hit back at Mr Bennett.

"As I have already explained to Stephen Bennett, the Department of Communities has had regular contact with the Gladstone Regional Council and the Gladstone Local Disaster Management Group to identify the needs of the local community in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Debbie," she said.

"A $25,000 payment was made to the council, as per its request, on April 7, so it could provide disaster assistance to flood-affected locals. "Since that time, more than 60 people have accessed emergency relief through these funds."

Ms Fentiman said Mr Bennett was the only individual claiming this emergency funding for affected residents is unsatisfactory and that was "because he is playing politics".

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett said he was confident the money would come through.

Gladstone Observer



