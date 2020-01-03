Menu
Tannum Sands Parkrun event director Emma Hamilton encouraged everyone to attend their third birthday celebrations on Saturday
Health

’Get out and have fun’: Hit the trails with Parkrun

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Jan 2020 5:00 PM
TANNUM Sands Parkrun is celebrating its third birthday on Saturday and encourages residents to lace up their runners and join in.

Event director Emma Hamilton said she was hoping for a good turnout, especially since it marked a special occasion.

She said Parkrun was for everyone, but many people had misconceptions.

“Lots of people think it’s just for runners but it’s not,” Ms Hamilton said.

“It’s for mums with prams, walkers and joggers.”

Parkrun is a family environment where everyone is welcome.

“Bring kids down and they go running as well,” she said.

“If kids do 10 runs, they get a free T-shirt.”

Ms Hamilton said people were welcome to bring their dogs and turn it into a morning with the whole family.

“Just give it a go,” she said.

“It’s to get out, have fun and be with like-minded people.”

The run starts at 7am at Canoe Point.

Ms Hamilton reminded first-time runners to register for free at parkrun.com.au and print off their barcode.

