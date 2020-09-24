Get on board this popular Gladstone fun run

The Colour Me Capricorn fun run will be held at the Gladstone Marina parklands on October 11 to raise money for the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter Service.

The Colour Me Capricorn fun run will be held at the Gladstone Marina parklands on October 11 to raise money for the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter Service.

TECHNICOLOUR fun is coming to Gladstone’s Marina Parklands with Colour Me Capricorn fun run in the name of a most worthy cause RACQ Capricorn Rescue.

Every year, the service’s Bell 412 EP helicopters cover an area of 350,000 square kilometres, providing life saving services to almost 300,000 Central Queenslanders.

Since January 26, 1996, the service has been operating 24/7, dedicated to saving local lives, but the service comes at an annual cost of about $10.3 million.

Due to COVID-19, the Colour Me Capricorn fun run presented by Jemena is the first public fundraising even for 2020, helping to raise part of the vital $4.2 million funding to make up the difference not covered by government and sponsors.

An RACQ Capricorn Rescue spokeswoman encouraged people to come and be a part of the most colourful fun run in Gladstone this year.

“Run, walk, dance or stroll your way along the garden path, covering the Gladstone Ports Corporation Marina Parklands in a cloud of colour on Sunday October 11, from 6am.

“There will be an energetic warm-up and 5km of colourful fun.

“We will have two distance options, 2.5km and 5km, to cater for all ages and abilities.”

The spokeswoman said without the valuable support of Jemena, Gladstone Regional Council, Gladstone Area Water Board, Optima Dental Care Gladstone, Stockland Gladstone and Rio Tinto Yarwun, the Colour Me Capricorn fun run would not be possible.

All proceeds from Colour Me Capricorn Gladstone will go towards the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

Due to COVID-19 health restrictions, entry numbers for the Colour Me Capricorn fun run will be capped at 400, with ticket sales closing on October 10.

To purchase tickets please visit the website.

