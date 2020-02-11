GET ON-BOARD: Business opportunities from fishing comp

Robins Kitchen Gladstone manager Lee Timbs said the store has special offers on fishing-related goods, including knives and fry pans during the Boyne Tannum HookUp.

Robins Kitchen Gladstone manager Lee Timbs said the store has special offers on fishing-related goods, including knives and fry pans during the Boyne Tannum HookUp.

AN information session hosted by the Boyne Tannum HookUp is being held this month to ensure businesses are aware of the opportunities they have for growth when large events are held in Gladstone.

Lyndal Hansen, who manages the business leveraging program with HookUp, said the annual family-friendly fishing competition in Boyne Island in May was the ideal chance for businesses to make more money while also stimulating the economy.

Ms Hansen said the free information session on February 20 would explain how businesses could attract new customers and increase sales, identify ways the community could help each other and look at how leveraging through local events could help businesses.

HookUp attracts nearly 1000 competitors from outside the region – which is nearly a third of the overall competitors.

“We generate around $2.4 million for the community,” Ms Hansen said.

“For businesses, this is about trying to be unique and trying to bring in customers either who live here but have never been to your store or who are new to the region.”

She said she wanted to make local businesses and community or not-for-profit organisations aware of their potential and help them to feel confident in their ability to “leverage” from existing events.

She said services in the area that could benefit could include babysitting, packing lunches for people on the boats, kids activities, physiotherapists, and accommodation.

“HookUp receives over 15,000 views on its Facebook page so there’s a lot of people talking about it,” she said.

“And this is the time when people are talking about it. I want people to develop their own strategy and get some ideas about what they can do – it could be for any major event in the region.”

She said the economy would also benefit “especially if we’re bringing outside people in”.

“And we want those people to spend as much money as possible in our region and we want all businesses to get some share of that pie.”

Robins Kitchen Gladstone manager Lee Timbs said the store has leveraged business in the lead-up and during the major fishing event.

She said they host in-store sales of 15%-20% discounts on fishing items such as knives and fry pans.

The Boyne Tannum HookUp information night is on Thursday, February 20, at Boyne Tannum Community Centre (Mt Larcom Room) from 5.30pm-7pm.

To attend, RSVP by February 19 to projects@boynetannumhookup.com.au