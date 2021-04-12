Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rachel Michelle Pomare, 27, pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to driving unlicenced after being busted by police on Harvey Rd, Clinton.
Rachel Michelle Pomare, 27, pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to driving unlicenced after being busted by police on Harvey Rd, Clinton.
Crime

‘Get off your a--’: Magistrate’s blunt instruction to driver

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
12th Apr 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Gladstone woman who was busted driving without a licence received a blunt piece of advice from the Magistrate on Tuesday.

Rachel Michelle Pomare, 27, pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to driving without a driver’s licence.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Pomare’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

Around 8.30am on March 23 police conducting patrols on Harvey Road, Clinton observed the defendant driving a white Ford falcon.

Pomare identified herself as the driver and submitted to a roadside breath test and licence check.

Pomare stated she did not hold a Queensland driver’s licence and was the holder of a New Zealand learner’s permit which had not transferred over.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Pomare told police she had no emergent reason for driving other than to drop her kid off at school and was issued a notice to appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Mr Manthey said he would not impose a suspension on Pomare’s licence given her complete lack of criminal history and the circumstances of her offending.

“Get off your a-- and get that licence,” he said.

Pomare was fined $200 and no conviction was recorded.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court:

Man jailed after violent melee outside Rocky pub

Thong assault means prison time for Gladstone woman

Loud music leads to community service for Gladstone man

gladstonecourt gladstonecourt unlicensed unlicenced driver unlicenced driving
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kayakers save elderly man from drowning in Calliope River

        Premium Content Kayakers save elderly man from drowning in Calliope River

        News An elderly Gladstone man was saved from a potential drowning at the Calliope River on Sunday morning.

        CQ Senator Canavan’s anti-AstraZeneca stance justified

        Premium Content CQ Senator Canavan’s anti-AstraZeneca stance justified

        News CQ based Senator Matt Canavan copped widespread criticism when he called for the...

        Chopper called to airlift Gladstone region man to hospital

        Premium Content Chopper called to airlift Gladstone region man to hospital

        News RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter lands on rugby league grounds to airlift patient...

        Smoke warning issued for Gladstone from forest burns

        Premium Content Smoke warning issued for Gladstone from forest burns

        News Progressive burns part of the annual QPWS hazard reduction conservation management...