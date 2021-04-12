‘Get off your a--’: Magistrate’s blunt instruction to driver

Rachel Michelle Pomare, 27, pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to driving unlicenced after being busted by police on Harvey Rd, Clinton.

A Gladstone woman who was busted driving without a licence received a blunt piece of advice from the Magistrate on Tuesday.

Rachel Michelle Pomare, 27, pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to driving without a driver’s licence.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Pomare’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

Around 8.30am on March 23 police conducting patrols on Harvey Road, Clinton observed the defendant driving a white Ford falcon.

Pomare identified herself as the driver and submitted to a roadside breath test and licence check.

Pomare stated she did not hold a Queensland driver’s licence and was the holder of a New Zealand learner’s permit which had not transferred over.

Pomare told police she had no emergent reason for driving other than to drop her kid off at school and was issued a notice to appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Mr Manthey said he would not impose a suspension on Pomare’s licence given her complete lack of criminal history and the circumstances of her offending.

“Get off your a-- and get that licence,” he said.

Pomare was fined $200 and no conviction was recorded.

