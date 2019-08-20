'Get off it': Mum hid bong from children but not police

A GLADSTONE woman who told police she hid her bong from her children after police found it in a search warrant has been ordered to complete probation.

Kerry Eileen Thomas pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of possess utensils and one count of possess dangerous drugs.

The court was told police executed a search warrant at the woman's home on July 31.

Officers found a small bowl with 12.6g of marijuana inside.

Thomas told police she had been "struggling to give up”.

Acting magistrate Athol Kennedy knocked on the desk in front of him in court and asked Thomas what it sounded like.

Mr Kennedy told Thomas it was the sound of police knocking at her door.

Mr Kennedy said next time police came knocking she should be free from drugs.

"You have got to get off it,” he said.

Mr Kennedy warned Thomas as her children got older they were likely to find her "hidden” stash.

Thomas was ordered to complete nine months' probation.

A conviction was recorded.