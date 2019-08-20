Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone Court House, Yarroon Street. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer
Gladstone Court House, Yarroon Street. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer Brenda Strong GLA281013CORT
News

'Get off it': Mum hid bong from children but not police

Sarah Barnham
by
20th Aug 2019 12:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE woman who told police she hid her bong from her children after police found it in a search warrant has been ordered to complete probation.

Kerry Eileen Thomas pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of possess utensils and one count of possess dangerous drugs.

The court was told police executed a search warrant at the woman's home on July 31.

Officers found a small bowl with 12.6g of marijuana inside.

Thomas told police she had been "struggling to give up”.

Acting magistrate Athol Kennedy knocked on the desk in front of him in court and asked Thomas what it sounded like.

Mr Kennedy told Thomas it was the sound of police knocking at her door.

Mr Kennedy said next time police came knocking she should be free from drugs.

"You have got to get off it,” he said.

Mr Kennedy warned Thomas as her children got older they were likely to find her "hidden” stash.

Thomas was ordered to complete nine months' probation.

A conviction was recorded.

arrest court crime drugs gladstonecourt gladstonecrime gladstone magistrates court marijuana police
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Where Gladstone MP stands on euthanasia debate

    premium_icon Where Gladstone MP stands on euthanasia debate

    Politics Member for Gladstone speaks on euthanasia, as some of his Queensland Labor colleagues push for a guarantee euthanasia laws will be debated during this term.

    Prison escapee faces the courts after week on the run

    premium_icon Prison escapee faces the courts after week on the run

    Crime The 26-year-old escaped from police custody at Rockhampton Hospital

    Resort set for rejection at today's council meeting

    premium_icon Resort set for rejection at today's council meeting

    News The development has been in the pipeline for years.

    DAY 2: Lowmead fire still burning

    premium_icon DAY 2: Lowmead fire still burning

    News Firefighters will continue to strengthen containment lines.