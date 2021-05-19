‘Get off Bumble, Tinder’: Tostee in spat with pilates boss

Gable Tostee has hit out at a woman he claims sent him “deranged abuse” online, saying it would be ‘unfortunate’ if her business got bad reviews.

Gable Tostee has hit out at a woman he claims sent him “deranged abuse” online, saying it would be ‘unfortunate’ if her business got bad reviews.

A Gold Coast pilates studio owner is under fire from well-known playboy Gable Tostee and his supporters after she allegedly told him to 'get off Bumble and Tinder you f...k'.

Tostee, now known as Eric Thomas, was acquitted of killing his Tinder date Warriena Wright, who plunged to her death from his Surfers Paradise highrise balcony in 2014.

He took to Facebook this week to call out the pilates instructor, accusing her of sending him 'deranged abuse' in a message on online dating site Bumble.

Thomas posted screenshots of purported messages from the woman telling him to 'get off Bumble and Tinder you f..k', and a reference to the death of Ms Wright.

In a post to his thousands of friends and followers, Thomas wrote: "Pro tip: if you're going to send someone deranged abuse because of some delusion in your mind, don't make your business name and details public for everyone to see. Now I absolutely don't condone any form of harassment, but it would be unfortunate for her if her business … got bad reviews because of her conduct."

Eric Thomas, formerly known as Gable Tostee.

Thomas and supporters then posted since-deleted negative Facebook reviews of the business, with him accusing her of 'having online anger issues'.

"Extremely unprofessional, I'd stay well away and avoid doing business with her," he wrote in his review.

Contacted by The Courier-Mail, the studio owner pleaded ignorance before saying: "I really don't care to be honest. He would have to do a whole lot more to bring me down."

"I don't have time for this right now," she added.

"I don't wish bad upon anybody but people do what they do."

Responding to comments by supporters, Thomas said he was 'never even accused of being near' Warriena Wright.

Gable Tostee aka Eric Thomas poses for a picture with Warriena Wright, who died when she plunged from the man’s 14th floor Gold Coast apartment in 2014

"The way the media covered it is a disgrace and the events were twisted beyond recognition," he posted.

"They have literally incited hatred to the point it becomes difficult to do normal, everyday things that any person should be entitled to.

"In most cases there isn't much I can do about media coverage as they technically haven't lied in most reports, they've simply excluded crucial details, the most glaring omission commonly being that she (Wright) was the violent aggressor and that I was simply protecting myself and my apartment."

Thomas told one supporter: "What a dream it would be to live my life in peace."

Originally published as 'Get off Bumble, Tinder': Tostee in online spat with pilates studio owner