'Get it done': Notorious Gladstone road on the budget agenda

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher will make the upgrade of Gladstone Benaraby road his top priority.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher will make the upgrade of Gladstone Benaraby road his top priority. Mike Richards GLA120418BLENN

SIX DEATHS, 25 taken to hospital, 18 requiring medical attention and 11 with minor injuries; these are the victims of the notorious Gladstone Benaraby Road since 2001.

Armed with these alarming statistics, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher is calling for a fix to the narrow, winding road.

In what was identified as a crucial road upgrade during his first election campaign in 2015, Mr Butcher said it was finally time the State Government "got it done".

Revealing that a wider, safer road between Gladstone and Benaraby, was no longer a pipe dream, Mr Butcher told The Observer he is campaigning for an upgrade to the road to be included in the next state budget.

He said with budget decisions nearing and after another car crash along the road on Wednesday afternoon, it was time to speak out about the need for improvements.

"One of the six (deaths) on that road from people who have died in car accidents was young Woofy, someone who I used to play cricket with," he said.

Mr Butcher is pushing for a road widening project as the first step to making the strip safer.

He said it was important to separate the north and south bound lanes, similarly to Queensland's major highways.

"It's a narrow road, so if we could widen the road and had separation strips that would go a long way to improving its safety," he said, adding that the road was always on the list of projects he wanted to deliver for Gladstone.

"So much money was spent on getting Kirkwood Rd delivered, this beautiful stretch from Calliope to the Kirkwood intersection, and then when you get on to Gladstone Benaraby Road it's a bit of a goat track, a tight, twisting road that doesn't separate cars from each other," Mr Butcher said.

After extensive discussions with Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey and the central Queensland Transport and Main Roads branch, Mr Butcher is due to speak with Mr Bailey again during the next Parliament sitting week early in May.

"Unfortunately during the election of 2015 and the following in 2017 other roads were given priority," he said.

"I've talked with a lot of people in the Boyne, Tannum, Benaraby area, and whenever I knock on Mark Bailey's door or talk to him in Parliament he says 'don't tell me, Gladstone Benaraby Rd'.

"He knows it, TMR knows it ... this is not just a five minute fix to say let's do something about this road."

A section of Gladstone Benaraby Road was upgraded last year by Gladstone Area Water Board, which added a turning lane into Skyhill Rd.

The work was required for GAWB to move forward with its water reservoir facility development nearby.

But it has been six years since the State Government committed any money to fixing the road.

Former ALP Member for Flynn Chris Trevor said about $8 million was delivered by the State Government at the time to upgrade the Kirkwood Rd and Gladstone Benaraby Road intersection.

The state funds were committed to complete the $25 million stage three upgrade to Kirkwood Road in 2012.

Now Gladstone's deputy mayor, he said before that, former Member for Gladstone Liz Cunningham had secured funding to upgrade the roundabout at Boyne Island turnoff.

"It's still an horrendous piece of roadway (between Glen Eden and the Benaraby and Bruce Hwy intersection) and it needs to be upgraded," Cr Trevor said.

Mr Butcher said any upgrade work that widened the road would be a step towards the long-term dream of taking out the bends in the road.

"Let's get on with it, regardless of if it'll cost two million or 20 million dollars," Mr Butcher said.