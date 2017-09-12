GET INVOLVED: Mini makeover for Yarwun

GREAT WORK: Work was done at the weekend to re-roof the hut at Yarwun and there's more to come.

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

KEEPING a small community vibrant is important to its liveability and a new project is hoping to do that for Yarwun.

The Yarwun Grow Group is running a mini weekend makeover at the end of this month.

Secretary/treasurer Jemma Dale said the idea was to create a nice space for the Yarwun community.

"Previously we've only had the tennis court, the skatepark and that big field,” she said.

"Recently we've had a new playground installed.”

The project was inspired by the 7-Day Makeover Gladstone Regional Council funded at Mt Larcom and Goondoon St in the city centre in April this year.

The money for this project came from the council's Tropical Cyclone Marcia funding.

"It's similar to the 7-Day makeover but not quite as big, it's shorter and it's funded differently,” Ms Dale said.

The makeover will be done from September 30 to October 1.

A forum to decide what to include will be held at the Yarwun Hall on September 29 from 5-6.30pm.

"On the Friday night we decide what we're going to do, then the next day we go out and buy everything and get stuck into it,” Ms Dale said.

"It really depends on what everyone wants to do, with what we spend the $3000 on.”

At the weekend just past, the group re-roofed the tennis hut at Yarwun.

"We will be opening the playground and the hut on that Sunday, with a barbecue, and anyone from the community can come down too,” Ms Dale said.

The three-year resident of Yarwun said sometimes the community could be forgotten about.

"There's young mums that don't want to have to travel into Gladstone to catch up for a coffee or have the kids play somewhere,” she said.

"So we will hopefully keep working on getting a few things for Yarwun and Targinnie and that whole surrounding area.”