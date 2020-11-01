GET INVOLVED: GEA Charity Golf Day

A COVETED Gladstone golfing event is on again in 2020, with over 35 teams expected to take to the fairways and show their support.

The Gladstone Engineering Alliance’s ninth annual Charity Golf Day, presented by Rayment Excavations, will take place on November 13.

This year, over 100 keen golfers will take to the Gladstone Golf Course to raise money for Gladstone Animal Rescue Group.

Bec Ward, Marketing Trainee at GEA, said there are prizes to be won throughout the day and trophies for the winners at the end.

“The trophies are awarded to those teams who finish first, second or third and the player who hits it closest to the pin and the longest drive,” Ms Ward said.

For further information visit the event’s Facebook page HERE or visit GEA’s website HERE.