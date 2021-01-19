GET INVOLVED: Brisbane Heat to host Gladstone cricket party

The Gladstone Port's Corporation's Marina Parklands will play host to Queensland cricket's biggest Summer Holiday tour on record.

Has your daughter ever wanted to rub shoulders with a professional cricket team and play the game with her mates in the summer sun?

The Big Bash League’s Brisbane Heat is visiting Gladstone on Thursday (January 21) for a girls only Summer Holiday CQ Summer Bash.

Gladstone Port’s Corporation’s Marina Parklands will host the Summer Holiday tour, which will be held from 8am until 12pm.

CQ Cricket manager Kade Horan said GPC’s waterfront location had so much to offer.

“We want to promote that cricket is no longer just played at traditional cricket grounds but can be played anywhere and the Marina Parklands represent the ideal location for us,” Mr Horan said.

“This seven-stop Summer Holiday tour for the Brisbane Heat in the CQ region seeks to promote the greatest game of all during the KFC Big Bash period, with stops from the Bush to the Beach over a 12-day period.

“We’re certain we’re bringing an exciting kind of cricket for both boys and girl in particular aged four to twelve with our inflatable nets, colour blast equipment and Brisbane Heat Virtual Reality among many other activities.”

GPC executive general manager People and Community, Rowen Winsor, said the parklands was the perfect place for youngsters to get active.

“We’re proud to be able to provide unique waterfront facilities to our community and to sporting organisations such as Queensland Cricket,” Ms Winsor said.

“There are some exciting events in our calendar for 2021 and the cricket tour is just the

beginning.”

Benefits of signing up for the Summer Bash include a free Summer Holiday pack, Brisbane Heat inflatables will be there for entertainment along with Brisbane Heat Virtual Reality.

The sign-up price is $20 - for more information or to register click HERE.