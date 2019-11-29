Get into the spirit this Christmas
WITH Christmas right around the corner, there are many events for Gladstone residents to get into the festive spirit.
Get your singing voices warmed up for Christmas at the Calliope Community Carols.
When: 4pm tonight
Where: Chapman Park
Cost: Gold coin
Explore markets and food stalls at the Christmas Street Party. Stick around until 7pm to see the lighting of the region’s largest Christmas tree by Mayor Matt Burnett.
When: 4pm Sunday
Where: Library Square
Cost: Free
If you’re in Boyne Tannum, the Lions Christmas Carols will keep you entertained.
When: 5pm Sunday
Where: Bray Park
Cost: Free
For a fun-filled family evening, head to the Mt Larcom and District Christmas Carnival.
When: 6pm Saturday, December 7
Where: Mt Larcom Showgrounds, 31 The Narrows Road
Cost: Gold coin
The Santos GLNG Mayor’s Carols are also back this year.
They’ll start at 5.30pm on Friday, December 6 at the marina parklands.