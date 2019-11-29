Get into the spirit this Christmas

WITH Christmas right around the corner, there are many events for Gladstone residents to get into the festive spirit.

Get your singing voices warmed up for Christmas at the Calliope Community Carols.

When: 4pm tonight

Where: Chapman Park

Cost: Gold coin

Explore markets and food stalls at the Christmas Street Party. Stick around until 7pm to see the lighting of the region’s largest Christmas tree by Mayor Matt Burnett.

When: 4pm Sunday

Where: Library Square

Cost: Free

If you’re in Boyne Tannum, the Lions Christmas Carols will keep you entertained.

When: 5pm Sunday

Where: Bray Park

Cost: Free

For a fun-filled family evening, head to the Mt Larcom and District Christmas Carnival.

When: 6pm Saturday, December 7

Where: Mt Larcom ­Showgrounds, 31 The Narrows Road

Cost: Gold coin

The Santos GLNG Mayor’s Carols are also back this year.

They’ll start at 5.30pm on Friday, December 6 at the marina parklands.