Get into the Christmas spirit

Dylan Jaavuo, Joey and Jordie Green, Kiara Purcell and Sam Barrenger ready for Gladstone Basketball's carols and market night

BASKETBALL: Head down to Kev Broome Stadium tonight at 6pm and get in the Christmas spirit.

Gladstone Amateur Basketball Association is running its Christmas Carols and Market Night for a second year.

GABA spokeswoman Hannah Webb said the group wanted to hold an event that “is not just our basketball family and friends but people from around Gladstone”.

“We think Christmas is a special time so we wanted to bring everyone together,” Webb said.

Money raised from the night goes towards the association.

Webb said this year’s fundraising would help fund referee shirts and the installation of solar lights.

There will be raffles, market stalls and plenty of carols to keep guests entertained.

Major prizes include vouchers for Ashmore Palms Holidays and Style House Fashion.

Music will be supplied by several singers and choirs.

Gladstone musicians RedThorn will also be making a special appearance.