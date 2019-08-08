Menu
Brisbane Lions defender Luke Hodge at the BITS Saints' AFL golf day, held at Boyne Island Golf Club on September 15, 2018.
Sport

Get into golf fundraiser to help Seagulls' juniors

MATT HARRIS
by
8th Aug 2019 3:30 PM

YOU don't need to be a professional to enjoy a golf fundraiser supporting Tannum Seagulls' under-9s rugby league side.

The side is hosting a fundraiser at BITS Golf Club this Saturday beginning from 10am.

Money raised will support the U9s who will travel to Proserpine for the Paul Bowman Cup next month.

 

Details on golf fundraiser supporting Tannum Seagulls U9 side.
It's set to be a great social day with some amazing prizes up for grabs.

The cost is $50 per person and includes:

  • 13 Holes in a 2 Ball Ambrose
  • Soft Smoked Beef Taco Lunch from The Coffee Window
  • A ticket into the major prize raffle　

Additionally players will have the option to purchase drinks delivered to them on the course and enter in five separate $5 challenges. Each challenge winner receives a mystery prize.

To wrap up the day there will be a 'Nearest To Pin' challenge and the major raffle will be drawn as well as the challenge prizes.

 

Details on golf fundraiser supporting Tannum Seagulls U9 side.
Contact Stephen Jackson on 0457 645 770 or jacko_83@live.com.au to reserve your spot. Same day entry is welcome.

